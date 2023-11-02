Exploring Matt Rogers’ Musical Journey and Creative Ventures

Matt Rogers, known for his work as a writer, actor, and podcast host, has recently released his new album “Have You Heard of Christmas?”. While the album features a collection of songs from his musical comedy tour of the same name, one track, in particular, stands out. The song titled “Everything You Want” is a heartfelt ballad where Rogers croons about sending holiday tidings to a former flame he can’t quite remember.

Collaborating with Katie Gavin of MUNA, Rogers added the emotional track to the album as a way to explore his more vulnerable side. As a self-proclaimed Pisces, Rogers explains that he needed a song that went “full Pisces”, reflecting his preference for midtempo sad-girl music on his Spotify playlist.

Rogers’ creative journey hasn’t been without its ups and downs. He experienced disappointment when the Showtime series, “I Love That For You,” in which he starred, was canceled after only one season. However, Rogers remains resilient, choosing not to dwell on professional setbacks and instead reserving his emotional response for his personal life.

As a member of both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Rogers feels fortunate to have successful creative ventures amidst the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. Growing up on Long Island, Rogers navigated a complex journey of self-discovery, eventually embracing his passion for singing, dancing, and acting.

In a recent interview, Rogers expressed gratitude for the opportunities he’s had, including his podcast, Las Culturistas, and the chance to pursue musical theater. He credits a year at NYU for helping him find the courage to come out and pursue his true passions.

Rogers’ path to music has been a winding one, influenced his experiences in the industry and the desire to explore different creative outlets. Whether it’s writing for successful TV shows or realizing a childhood dream of releasing a Christmas album, Rogers continues to follow his artistic instincts and find fulfillment in his pursuits.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How did Matt Rogers transition from podcasting and writing to focusing on music?

A: After an opportunity to audition for Saturday Night Live alongside his friend Bowen Yang, Rogers took the chance to explore other creative avenues. He ventured to Los Angeles, where he found work writing for TV shows like “The Other Two” and “Q-Force.” Eventually, he landed a role on the series “I Love That For You” before deciding to focus on creating a Christmas album.

Q: How does Matt Rogers feel about not getting a spot on SNL?

A: While Rogers acknowledges that it would have been an incredible opportunity, he believes that the high-stress environment of SNL might not have been the right fit for him. He has come to know himself better and is no longer hard on himself about missing out on the opportunity.

Q: Was Matt Rogers surprised when “I Love That For You” didn’t get a second season?

A: Rogers admits that he was both surprised and not surprised when the show was canceled. The second season had already been written, and he had begun considering his next steps creatively.

Sources:

– The Hollywood Reporter. Available at: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/amp/features/matt-rogers-holiday-album-have-you-heard-of-christmas-1235030111