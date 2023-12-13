Matt Rife Faces Backlash Over Controversial TikTok Comment

Summary: Matt Rife, a comedian known for his good looks and Dane Cook-esque humor, is once again in hot water after telling a six-year-old on TikTok that Santa Claus doesn’t exist and that the child’s mother buys his presents with her “OnlyFans profits”. This interaction sparked backlash and is seen most as Rife punching down for no reason. Additionally, Rife has faced many controversies in recent weeks, including making a joke about domestic violence in his Netflix special. Amidst the backlash, Rife has become the subject of memes and mockery on TikTok. Interestingly, a plastic surgeon on the platform issued Rife an apology in the form of a special needs helmet, further fueling the ongoing ridicule. Netflix, the streaming platform Rife works with, has not commented on the situation. However, this is consistent with the company’s historical stance, as they recently announced a new special Dave Chappelle despite his past transphobic content leading to an employee walkout.

It’s no surprise that Matt Rife is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Known for his controversial humor and good looks, Rife seems to have a knack for stirring up controversy. This time, his target was a six-year-old on TikTok who innocently stitched a clip of Rife’s inaccurate statement about the planet Jupiter. In response, Rife not only corrected the child but also shattered their belief in Santa Claus claiming that the child’s mother funds the presents from her “OnlyFans profits”.

Unsurprisingly, this incident has generated significant backlash, with many accusing Rife of unnecessarily targeting and belittling a young child. Rife’s reputation has also taken a hit in recent weeks due to other controversies, such as his tasteless joke about domestic violence in his Netflix special. It seems that Rife’s attempts at edgy comedy have alienated many of his fans, who now view his behavior as insensitive and offensive.

As if the backlash wasn’t enough, Rife has found himself becoming the subject of ridicule and memes on TikTok. A plastic surgeon on the platform took a jab at Rife’s controversial comment and issued an apology in the form of a special needs helmet, mocking Rife’s earlier response to the criticism he received.

Despite the controversies surrounding Rife, Netflix has remained silent on the matter. This lack of response is consistent with the company’s past behavior, as they recently announced a new special Dave Chappelle, despite his transphobic content causing an employee walkout two years ago.

It remains to be seen how Rife will handle the fallout from this latest controversy. With his reputation tarnished and a growing number of people turning away from him, Rife may need to reconsider his approach to comedy if he wants to salvage his career.