Comedian Matt Rife Sparks Backlash with Controversial Joke in Netflix Special

Comedian Matt Rife is facing a wave of criticism and backlash following the release of his latest Netflix special, “Natural Selection.” The controversy stems from a joke about domestic violence that opens the special, in which Rife’s friend comments on a hostess with a black eye, suggesting she should work in the kitchen so her face isn’t visible. Rife’s punchline insinuates that if she could cook, she wouldn’t have a black eye.

Since the release of the special, clips of the controversial joke have circulated online, garnering millions of views and sparking outrage from fans and online creators, particularly women. Many have accused Rife of “punching down” and making fun of a marginalized community and victims, rather than “punching up” targeting those in power.

In response to the backlash, Rife posted what appeared to be an apology on his Instagram story. However, instead of a genuine apology, the link he included directed users to a website selling special needs helmets. This move further escalated the backlash and led to accusations of ableism.

This isn’t the first time Rife has found himself at the center of controversy. Earlier this year, he faced criticism over ticket prices for his “ProbleMATTic” tour, with fans claiming that the prices were unfairly increased and that securing tickets was more difficult than for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour.

The controversy surrounding Rife’s joke raises important questions about the responsibility of comedians and the impact of their words. While comedy is often seen as a means of pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms, it’s crucial to consider the potential harm that jokes targeting marginalized communities can cause.

