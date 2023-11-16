Exploring the Complexity of Comedy in Matt Rife’s Netflix Special

In Matt Rife’s Netflix special, “Natural Selection,” he takes the stage with a defensive stance, uncertain of how the audience will receive his jokes. Rife, a young comedian who gained fame through social media, grapples with the pressure of delivering a performance that both entertains and appeases his online fanbase.

Throughout the hour-long special, Rife oscillates between timidity and aggression, challenging the audience’s judgment and worldview while grappling with the injustice of online haters. The result is a show that is half uninspiring dick jokes and half a screed against the perils of social media fame.

Rife’s reliance on dick jokes is hard to miss. Various iterations of size, masturbation, and women’s pleasure fill a significant portion of the special. These jokes offer a safe haven for Rife amidst the tricky terrain of politics, race, and gender. They become a security blanket, providing comfort and reliable laughter from the audience. However, they lack depth and fail to offer new perspectives or insights.

While Rife’s previous YouTube specials delved into more controversial topics like transphobia and race, this Netflix special feels disappointingly safe. It seems that Rife’s desire to attract a wider audience led him to retreat into defensive conservatism, compromising the potential for thought-provoking humor.

In the latter part of the special, Rife’s defensiveness transforms into antagonism, particularly towards the online haters. Through the narrative of an unpleasant flight, Rife vents his frustrations about the lack of understanding and empathy from those around him. However, this segment feels disconnected from the rest of the performance and fails to provide a cohesive conclusion to the show.

“Natural Selection” ultimately showcases the complexity of comedy and the challenges faced comedians in the age of social media. It is a mixed bag, with moments of humor and moments of underwhelming material. While Rife’s comedic potential shines through at times, the special falls short in delivering a consistent and thought-provoking experience.

