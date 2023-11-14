An Exciting Milestone: Matt Rife Lands Netflix Special After Gaining Popularity on TikTok

Matt Rife, known for his appearances on MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” and guest spots on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Fresh off the Boat,” is achieving a significant career milestone with his upcoming Netflix special, “Natural Selection.” The stand-up comic, who has built a loyal following on TikTok with over 17 million fans, expresses immense gratitude for this opportunity.

Having self-released three previous specials on YouTube, namely “Only Fans,” “Matthew Steven Rife,” and “Walking Red Flag,” Rife emphasizes the challenges and fulfillment of producing content independently. He explains that these self-released specials allowed him to showcase his material and grow his fanbase, ultimately leading to his collaboration with Netflix.

Rife’s forthcoming special, filmed at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., promises the same unfiltered and no-holds-barred humor that fans have come to love. In “Natural Selection,” he fearlessly delves into topics such as children, religion, and even discovering his father’s porn collection. While some may worry about offending audiences, Rife maintains that as a comedian, his intention is always to make people laugh and establish a connection with his audience.

One of the factors that significantly contributed to Rife’s success is the impact of social media platforms like TikTok. He acknowledges the crucial role of TikTok in providing exposure and reaching a broader audience. The app’s algorithm has allowed Rife’s comedy to resonate with a large number of people, giving him newfound confidence in his comedic abilities.

FAQ

1. How did Matt Rife gain popularity?

Matt Rife gained popularity through his appearances on MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” and developing a strong presence on the social media platform TikTok, where he has amassed over 17 million fans.

2. What topics does Matt Rife cover in his Netflix special?

In his Netflix special, “Natural Selection,” Matt Rife fearlessly tackles subjects such as children, religion, and even personal experiences like finding his father’s porn collection.

3. How has social media, particularly TikTok, impacted Matt Rife’s career?

Social media, especially TikTok, has played a significant role in catapulting Matt Rife’s career. The platform’s algorithm allowed him to reach a vast audience, providing exposure and boosting his confidence as a comedian.