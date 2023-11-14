“Matt Rife Finds Success with a Netflix Special and the Power of TikTok”

After years of self-releasing comedy specials and gaining a large following on TikTok, Matt Rife has achieved a major milestone in his career with a Netflix special. The comedian, who made his television debut on MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” and has appeared on shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Fresh off the Boat,” is thrilled to have his hard work recognized a major network.

Rife’s journey to this point has been a mix of determination, validation, and creative fulfillment. He released his first two specials independently when he couldn’t find a network to back them. This experience not only allowed him to showcase his material and grow his fan base but also helped him refine his craft. Now, with a Netflix special under his belt, Rife feels a sense of acceptance and appreciation for his work.

In his upcoming special, titled “Natural Selection,” Rife fearlessly tackles a range of topics, including kids, religion, and even the discovery of his father’s porn. He doesn’t shy away from controversial or sensitive subjects, firmly believing that comedy should be unrestricted. While he recognizes that there may be repercussions for his words, he remains true to his intent of making people laugh and staying authentic to his comedic voice.

One key factor in Rife’s rise to success is the influence of social media platforms like TikTok. He credits TikTok’s expansive algorithm and wide reach for providing the exposure he had always struggled to attain. Through the app, Rife gained confidence in his talent and discovered a community of like-minded individuals who appreciated his humor. The power of social media, combined with the opportunity offered Netflix, has opened doors that were previously inaccessible to many comedians.

But it’s not just about the numbers and recognition for Rife. He also enjoys engaging with his audience, both online and during live performances. Crowd work has become a recent passion for him – a way to keep his comedic material fresh and spontaneous. Interacting with his fans brings an element of surprise and excitement to his performances.

With his Netflix special and a dedicated fan base, Matt Rife is making a mark in the entertainment industry. He embodies the evolving landscape of comedy, where platforms like TikTok can launch careers and change lives. As he continues on his successful journey, Rife remains committed to his unique comedic voice and the pursuit of laughter.

