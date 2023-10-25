Comedian Matt Rife Gains Momentum and Nets Netflix Special

Comedian Matt Rife’s career has skyrocketed after gaining popularity on TikTok. Previously struggling to sell tickets to his shows in Ohio, Rife’s fortunes turned around when he announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour earlier this year, selling an impressive 600,000 tickets within 48 hours. Now, Rife is set to release his own Netflix special, “Natural Selection,” which will showcase his comedic range and tackle topics ranging from crystals to social media trolls.

Filming for the hour-long special will take place at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC on September 22 and 23. To celebrate Rife’s upcoming birthday, Netflix surprised him with his own billboard outside The Laugh Factory in LA. Produced Irony Point and executive produced Rife and his manager Christina Shams, the special is set to premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

Rife’s breakthrough came during the COVID-19 pandemic when he and comedian Paul Elia launched Lowkey Outside, a socially distanced comedy show. Performances were held for small crowds in unconventional locations such as the bed of a pick-up truck and apartment complexes across Los Angeles. Rife’s popularity further soared on TikTok, where he has amassed over 16.7 million followers and more than 5 billion views.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of the comedy industry, Rife acknowledges that traditional routes to success are no longer the norm. He believes that social media has provided opportunities for comedians to build an audience and gain recognition. Rife describes his upcoming special as his most fun hour yet, combining light-hearted and outrageous humor with thought-provoking material that reflects his genuine passions.

With his rising popularity and unique comedic style, Rife continues to captivate audiences and cement his presence in the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will Matt Rife’s Netflix special be released?

Matt Rife’s Netflix special, “Natural Selection,” is set to debut on the platform on November 15th.

2. How did Matt Rife gain popularity?

Matt Rife gained popularity after his rise on TikTok, where he amassed over 16.7 million followers and more than 5 billion views.

3. Who is producing Matt Rife’s Netflix special?

The special is being produced Irony Point and executively produced Matt Rife and his long-time manager, Christina Shams.

4. What is the theme of Matt Rife’s upcoming special?

In his hour-long special, “Natural Selection,” Matt Rife explores various topics, from crystals to social media trolls, offering a blend of light-hearted humor and thought-provoking perspectives.