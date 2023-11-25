Matt Rife’s Controversial Comedy: A New Perspective

Comedian Matt Rife has recently made waves in the comedy world with his new Netflix special, Natural Selection. While the special has gained popularity and reached the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s global top 10 list, it has also sparked controversy due to certain jokes that critics argue make light of domestic violence and abuse. Rife’s response to the backlash has further intensified the uproar.

The Rise of Matt Rife

Matt Rife’s rise to fame can be attributed to his success in the realm of social media. With a massive following of 18.2 million on TikTok and 6.4 million on Instagram, Rife has built a dedicated fan base. He has also released self-produced comedy specials on platforms like YouTube, including “Only Fans” and “Walking Red Flag.” Alongside his digital presence, Rife has appeared on shows such as MTV’s Wild ‘n Out and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.

The Controversial Jokes

Natural Selection opens with a joke about a visit to a restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland, where Rife observes a female hostess with a black eye. While some members of the audience laughed, others expressed their discomfort with Rife’s choice to make light of domestic violence. This led to criticism and condemnation, especially on online platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

A Unique Perspective

One aspect that sets Rife’s comedy apart is his ability to engage both male and female viewers. Although he gained popularity on TikTok, which has a predominantly female user base, Rife aims to create comedy that appeals to everyone. While some people perceive his humor differently, Rife believes that his comedy is not limited to a specific demographic.

Rife’s Response

Although Rife has not directly addressed the controversy surrounding his jokes about domestic violence, he posted a statement on Instagram that only added fuel to the fire. The statement included a link titled “Tap to solve your issue,” but instead redirected viewers to a medical website selling helmets for people with special needs. This unexpected response further intensified the backlash.

FAQ

Q: What is the controversy surrounding Matt Rife’s Netflix special, Natural Selection?

A: Criticism has arisen due to jokes in the special that some argue make light of domestic violence and abuse.

Q: How did Matt Rife rise to fame?

A: Matt Rife gained popularity through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, as well as appearances on TV shows such as MTV’s Wild ‘n Out and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Q: How did Matt Rife respond to the backlash?

A: Rife posted a statement on Instagram that included a misleading link redirecting viewers to a medical website selling helmets, which further intensified the controversy.