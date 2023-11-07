Get Ready for a Hilarious Ride: Matt Rife’s Comedy Special ‘Natural Selection’ Premiering on Netflix

Netflix has just revealed that Matt Rife’s highly anticipated comedy special, ‘Natural Selection,’ will be available for streaming on November 15th. Packed with uproarious jokes and relatable anecdotes, Rife promises to deliver an hour of non-stop laughter in his first-ever Netflix comedy special.

In a teaser released the streaming giant, the 28-year-old comedian and TikTok sensation expresses his disdain for social media, hinting at a potentially comedic exploration of the topic throughout the special. Rife is known for his incredible ability to connect with audiences, and with over 17.6 million followers on TikTok, it’s clear that his brand of humor resonates with fans all over the world.

Netflix provides an exciting glimpse into ‘Natural Selection’ with their official synopsis, which states, “From his hilarious encounters with protection crystals to his ongoing battle with social media trolls, Matt Rife fearlessly exposes it all in this rollicking stand-up special.” Brace yourself for an evening of uproarious entertainment as Rife pulls out all the stops to leave you in fits of laughter.

When asked about what viewers can expect from this special, Rife shared, “In the first half, I let loose with silly and ridiculous humor, while the second half delves into more thought-provoking topics. I always like to wrap up my specials with something that leaves the audience thinking and offers a fresh perspective on subjects I’m passionate about. ‘Natural Selection’ is definitely my most fun hour yet, filled with moments that everyone can relate to and enjoy.”

Prior to ‘Natural Selection,’ Rife independently released several successful comedy specials, including ‘Only Fans’ (2021), ‘Matthew Steven Rife’ (2023), and ‘Walking Red Flag’ (2023). Additionally, he has entertained audiences through his appearances on popular shows such as ‘Wild ‘n Out,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ and ‘Fresh Off the Boat.’

Prepare yourself for a laughter-filled evening as Matt Rife takes center stage in ‘Natural Selection,’ exclusively on Netflix from November 15th. Don’t miss out on this comedic extravaganza that promises to leave you doubled over with laughter!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will Matt Rife’s comedy special ‘Natural Selection’ be released on Netflix?

Matt Rife’s comedy special ‘Natural Selection’ will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 15th.

2. What can we expect from ‘Natural Selection’?

‘Natural Selection’ promises an hour of uproarious laughter as Matt Rife fearlessly shares hilarious encounters, from his experiences with protection crystals to his ongoing battle with social media trolls.

3. Is this Matt Rife’s first comedy special?

Yes, ‘Natural Selection’ will mark Matt Rife’s first comedy special with Netflix. However, he has previously released successful self-produced comedy specials.

4. Where else can we see Matt Rife’s work?

Apart from his comedy specials, Matt Rife has appeared on popular shows like ‘Wild ‘n Out,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ and ‘Fresh Off the Boat.’ He has also amassed a considerable following on TikTok with over 17.6 million followers.