Exciting Announcement: Matt Rife’s Hilarious New Netflix Special Arriving Soon!

Prepare for laughter as viral comedian Matt Rife gears up to release his highly anticipated comedy special, Natural Selection, exclusively on Netflix this November 15th.

In his newest offering, Rife fearlessly tackles a wide range of topics, leaving no stone unturned. Executively produced Rife himself, in collaboration with manager Christina Shams, Natural Selection ventures into uncharted territory, delving into everything from the mystical world of crystals to the infuriating antics of social media trolls. Not even the unsuspecting audience members are spared from Rife’s comedic prowess.

According to the folks at Deadline, Rife’s journey to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. Just last summer, he struggled to sell a mere 100 tickets per show. However, his fortunes took a dramatic turn with the ProblMattic World Tour, which sold a staggering 600,000 tickets within a jaw-dropping 48 hours. This sudden wave of success can be attributed to Rife’s meteoric rise to fame on TikTok, where he has amassed an astounding following of over 16.7 million fans, with an incredible 5 billion views.

Netflix’s Natural Selection marks Rife’s first foray into the world-renowned streaming platform. Prior to this, he captivated audiences with two self-released specials, namely Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife, both of which garnered widespread acclaim.

His latest hour-long venture, Matt Rife: Natural Selection, was filmed at the iconic DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC, lending an air of grandeur to the upcoming special.

Beyond his achievements in the spotlight, Rife’s journey to success has been a testament to perseverance. Reportedly, he spent an impressive 12 years honing his craft, and it was during these challenging times that he found his breakthrough moment. The launch of Lowkey Outside, a socially distanced comedy show featuring Rife and comedian Paul Elia, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, garnered tremendous attention. Performing from the bed of a pickup truck, the comedic duo entertained small crowds in Los Angeles, residing in apartment complexes and event spaces.

In an interview with Deadline, Rife emphasized that the traditional path to comedy success has drastically changed. He believes that the entertainment industry has become complacent with the advent of social media, granting everyone the opportunity to be seen and build an audience. With his new material, Rife seeks to not only entertain but also provoke thought among his viewers. Through storytelling and his infectious charm, he passionately shares his unique perspective on humorous subjects close to his heart.

Prepare to be entertained, enthralled, and immersed in laughter as Matt Rife’s Natural Selection graces our screens. Mark your calendars for November 15th, because this promises to be his most enjoyable hour yet!

