Matt Rife Faces Criticism for Controversial Comedy Special

Columbus-born comedian Matt Rife is facing backlash following the release of his latest comedy special, titled “Natural Selection.” The Netflix stand-up show, which premiered on November 15, has attracted immediate criticism for Rife’s allegedly sexist and insensitive comments towards domestic abuse victims.

In one particular joke from the special, Rife recounts an incident in Baltimore, Maryland, where he noticed a restaurant hostess with a black eye. His friend suggests that she should be placed in the kitchen so that her face wouldn’t be visible, to which Rife responds with a comment about her cooking abilities.

Rife’s rise to fame can largely be attributed to his presence on TikTok, where he has gained over 18 million followers and more than 350 million likes on his videos. However, during a recent episode of the “BFFs” podcast, Rife acknowledged that his predominantly female fanbase has led to some negative reactions from male viewers.

Linda Mizejewski, an Ohio State professor specializing in comedy and popular culture, suggests that the relationship between comedians and their audience can influence the type of jokes appreciated. While laughter can serve as a bonding device, it can also perpetuate sexist, racist, or homophobic sentiments.

Hayden Moncada, president of the Buckeye Standup Comedy Club, believes that comedians like Rife should value their online audience and carefully review what works and what doesn’t. Moncada notes that “dark comedy” can be effective when thoughtfully executed, but lazy writing can undermine the humor.

Controversy can be a double-edged sword for comedians, as it may strengthen their connection with certain audiences while alienating others. Mizejewski believes that comedians can be outrageous without promoting sexist, racist, or homophobic agendas. However, she argues that cancel culture and censorship are not productive responses, and there are better ways to express objections and engage in meaningful conversations.

Despite the criticism, Rife is likely to continue his comedy career, but Moncada suggests that his target audience may shift due to his focus on catering to male viewers. This move could potentially backfire, as Rife’s platform is primarily built on a female fanbase.

The controversy surrounding Rife’s comedy sparks discussions on gender roles and the power dynamics between men and women. Mizejewski highlights the need to question why Rife feels the necessity to connect with male audiences and how it aligns with societal constructs.

While calls for Rife’s cancellation and boycotts have circulated online, Mizejewski argues that these responses hinder constructive dialogue and suggests exploring alternative ways to express discontent with entertainers and their performances. The jokes about domestic violence raise questions about Rife’s intentions and the extent to which he seeks to appeal to male audiences. It sheds light on the ongoing struggle to protect and maintain power dynamics in society.