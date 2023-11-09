New Article: Matt Rife – From TikTok Star to Comedy Sensation

Matt Rife, the 28-year-old comedian who has taken TikTok storm, is making waves in the comedy world. With a following of nearly 18 million on the popular app, Rife’s unique brand of humor has captivated audiences and propelled him to mainstream success.

In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Rife opens up about the challenges he faces as a comedian. Contrary to popular belief, his physical appearance and workout routine don’t necessarily help him in his chosen profession. According to Rife, people assume that a comedian with a good-looking physique has an easy life, but the reality is quite different. He explains that winning over audiences is even harder because of these assumptions.

Rife’s journey in comedy started more than a decade ago, from performing in open mics in his hometown to self-producing and crowdfunding his comedy specials. His latest special, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection,” is set to premiere on Netflix on November 15. Unlike his previous specials, Rife could focus solely on perfecting his set, leaving the logistical aspects to others. This shift allowed him to create a show that truly represents his comedic talents.

When it comes to his on-stage persona, Rife admits that he plays into stereotypes and embraces an exaggerated version of himself. He believes that this relatability is what resonates with audiences, even if they don’t find something in common with him.

Since joining TikTok in early 2022, Rife’s popularity has skyrocketed. With over 17.9 million followers, he attributes his success on the platform to a few standout videos. Interestingly, Rife confesses that there is no surefire method to predict which videos will go viral. It’s all a matter of chance and timing.

Beyond TikTok, Rife has big plans for the future. He is ready to break into the acting world and is dedicated to developing and producing his own projects. While social media has played a significant role in his success, Rife expresses his desire to eventually step away from it and focus solely on his craft.

From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise, Matt Rife is a force to be reckoned with in the comedy industry. As he continues to captivate audiences with his unique brand of humor, there’s no telling what heights he will reach next.

