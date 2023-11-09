The Untold Journey of Matt Rife: From a Teenage Comedian to Social Media Sensation

Matt Rife, with his staggering 18 million TikTok followers, needs no introduction in the realm of social media. However, few are aware of the grueling journey he embarked on, starting at the tender age of 15, to get to where he is today. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rife shared his inspiring story.

The journey to success was not without its challenges. Rife recalled the days when he couldn’t sell a single ticket at a comedy club or catch a lucky break. “I was playing clubs for 35 people who got free tickets,” he confessed, “and then, all of a sudden, we broke Ticketmaster. It’s insane.” The struggle and rejection took a toll on Rife, leaving him questioning his own talent and contemplating whether comedy was his true calling.

Everything changed, however, when Rife reluctantly joined TikTok and uploaded a video from the Just For Laughs comedy festival. This single video became the turning point that propelled him into the spotlight and expanded his fanbase exponentially.

Although Rife’s success seems like an overnight sensation, it is essential to acknowledge the vital role his grandfather played in his journey. As a teenager, Rife’s grandpa would ferry him to the Columbus Funny Bone in Ohio every Wednesday for his gigs. Despite the setbacks and tanking performances, Rife’s grandfather remained his unwavering supporter, buying tickets to fulfill the “bringer show” requirement.

Rife attributes his sense of humor and initial foray into comedy to his loving grandfather. Without him, Rife believes that his comedic talent would have remained untapped.

Today, Matt Rife is riding the wave of his UnprobleMATTic World Tour, which sold a staggering 600,000 tickets in just 48 hours. For those who want to catch a glimpse of this remarkable journey and witness Rife’s comedic prowess firsthand, tickets are now available for purchase.

