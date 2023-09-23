Matt Riddle Addresses Fans After WWE Release

Matt Riddle has taken to social media to announce his departure from WWE, following a wave of staff cuts within the company. On September 15th, over 100 employees were let go after WWE’s merger with UFC under parent company Endeavor. This resulted in frustration backstage, as the company simultaneously announced a major deal for SmackDown.

Multiple stars, including former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, were released from their contracts on September 21st. Now, Riddle has joined the list of talent leaving WWE. He expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and promised to see them soon.

Riddle was absent from the September 11th episode of Monday Night Raw due to illness. Although he was expected to return on September 18th, he remained absent from the show. His final match for WWE took place on September 4th, where he and tag team partner Drew McIntyre were defeated the Viking Raiders.

In addition to his wrestling career, Riddle made headlines recently when he alleged that he was sexually assaulted a police officer at JFK airport. The Port Authority police launched an investigation into the matter, emphasizing the seriousness of the accusation.

As of now, it is unclear what Riddle’s future plans will entail. However, his departure from WWE opens up new opportunities for the talented wrestler.

