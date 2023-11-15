Matt LeBlanc Pays Moving Tribute to Late Co-Star Matthew Perry

In a heartfelt Instagram post, actor Matt LeBlanc has paid an emotional tribute to his late “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away last month at the age of 54. While expressing his sorrow, LeBlanc highlighted the cherished moments he shared with Perry on the set of the iconic sitcom.

Calling their time together on “Friends” among the favorite times of his life, LeBlanc shared a series of photos from the show, evoking nostalgic memories for fans. He expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to work with Perry and referred to him as a friend, emphasizing the impact Perry had on his life. LeBlanc concluded the tribute referencing a line from the show, showcasing their everlasting bond.

Matthew Perry’s role as the witty Chandler Bing on “Friends” made a significant mark on the television landscape. Alongside LeBlanc’s character, Joey Tribbiani, Perry’s portrayal garnered immense popularity and remains beloved fans worldwide.

LeBlanc’s touching statement marks the first public statement from any of the “Friends” cast members following Perry’s passing. The loss has deeply affected the entire cast, who consider themselves a family beyond their on-screen roles. Last month, they released a collective statement expressing their devastation and promising to honor Perry’s memory.

Perry’s tragic death occurred at his Los Angeles home, where he was found unconscious in a jacuzzi. The circumstances surrounding his passing are still under investigation the authorities. A coroner’s report and toxicology exam are expected in the coming weeks to provide more information.

In the wake of Perry’s death, a foundation named after him has been established to support individuals battling addiction. The Matthew Perry Foundation will uphold his commitment to helping others facing the same struggles, continuing his legacy of compassion and advocacy.

Matthew Perry’s departure from this world has left a void that will be felt many. His talent, humor, and kind heart will be dearly missed. The lasting impact he made through his work on “Friends” and his dedication to helping those in need will always be remembered.

