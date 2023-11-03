New Article: Matt LeBlanc Steps Out in a Moment of Quiet Reflection

Actor Matt LeBlanc was recently spotted driving alone in Sherman Oaks, California, just days after the tragic passing of his “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry. LeBlanc, known for his role as Joey Tribbiani on the hit sitcom, tried to shield himself from prying eyes wearing a hat and dark sunglasses, but his somber expression gave away his grief.

The close friendship between LeBlanc and Perry extended beyond the bounds of their onscreen characters. In a 2015 interview with People, LeBlanc affectionately referred to Perry as his “little brother.” Their bond was evident in their portrayal of the lovable duo of Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani on the show.

LeBlanc is just one of the “Friends” cast members who have stepped out in the wake of Perry’s untimely passing. David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox were also seen earlier this week, adding to the sense of heartbreak and loss that surrounds this tight-knit group of actors.

In a joint statement released the cast, LeBlanc expressed the depth of their grief and the strong connection they shared with Perry. The statement emphasized that they were more than just castmates; they were a family. LeBlanc, Cox, Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow all conveyed their love and support for Perry’s family and friends during this difficult time.

While the cause of Perry’s death has yet to be officially determined, initial reports indicate that no foul play was involved. Law enforcement did find prescription pills at the scene, but toxicology results are still pending. Despite this tragic loss, friends of Perry, including Athenna Crosby who dined with him shortly before his passing, remember him as vibrant and full of life.

The entire “Friends” community, as well as fans around the globe, continue to grieve the loss of Matthew Perry, cherishing the memories he left behind as a talented actor and beloved friend.

