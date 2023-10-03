Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Motion to Remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has filed a motion to vacate against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seeking to strip him of his speakership. Gaetz made the announcement on the House floor, citing House Rules and declaring the office of Speaker of the House to be vacant. McCarthy responded to the motion on Twitter, expressing confidence and using a defiant tone of “bring it on.” Gaetz’s motion will require a simple majority to pass and will likely be voted on the full House within two days.

Gaetz has been taunting McCarthy for some time, introducing a motion to vacate that only needs one vote to initiate. McCarthy previously agreed to lower the threshold of members needed to introduce the motion as a concession to conservatives opposed to his speakership. Gaetz accuses McCarthy of not supporting spending cuts and claims that the speaker has been negotiating a secret deal with President Biden regarding aid for Ukraine while supporting a stopgap measure to fund the government that doesn’t include aid to Ukraine.

McCarthy, on the other hand, has accused Gaetz of personal animosity due to his refusal to intervene in a House Ethics Committee investigation against Gaetz. Gaetz denies this, stating that his motion is based on specific violations of House Rules. McCarthy has denied making any side deals with Democrats for their support of a continuing resolution.

There is division among Republican lawmakers regarding Gaetz’s efforts to remove McCarthy. Some, like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), deem it premature and a “really bad idea.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also stated that she would not support the motion. However, others, such as Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), have expressed openness to voting out McCarthy, citing concerns over issues like the national debt and the lack of progress on appropriations bills.

Gaetz acknowledges that his motion is likely to fail but vows to refile if it does. McCarthy, on the other hand, is confident and ready to face the challenge, stating, “Let’s get it over with and let’s start governing.”

