Stars Come Together to Preserve Historic Church Building in New York City

In a remarkable collaboration, renowned actors Matt Damon and Mark Ruffalo combined their talents to support a significant cause on New York City’s Upper West Side. The pair participated in a humble reading of Kenneth Lonergan’s play “This is Our Youth,” held at the iconic West Park Presbyterian Church on 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Joining them were fellow celebrities Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon, Christian Slater, and Matt Dillon.

Originally debuting off-Broadway in 1996, the play featured Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager in the original cast, both of whom reprised their roles for this special event. Matt Damon had previously performed the play in London, showcasing his versatility on stage.

The purpose of this star-studded gathering was to raise funds and save the 134-year-old church building from being transformed into just another generic multifamily structure, a fate all too common in a rapidly changing New York City. West Park Presbyterian Church holds enormous historical significance, and the event aimed to support the congregation’s efforts to preserve its heritage.

Despite being designated a historic site against the wishes of the congregation in 2010, the church has faced financial struggles since 2007 to secure adequate funds for essential repairs. With reportedly minimal results after spending one million dollars, the church leaders reluctantly decided to sell the property to Alchemy Properties in 2022 for mixed-use redevelopment.

However, Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, and other actors united under the banner of West Park Center strongly oppose this decision. They have a vision to purchase the building and transform it into a public theater or performance space, aligning with the growing demand for cultural venues in the city. On the other hand, the ruling elders of the church believe that the proceeds from the sale can significantly impact their ongoing ministry.

This star-powered initiative is driven a deep connection to the Upper West Side and New York City, with Matt Damon having resided across the street from the church for five years. To learn more about the efforts to save the building, visit centeratwestpark.org. For additional information on the congregation’s plans for the sale proceeds, visit westparkpresbyterian.org.

