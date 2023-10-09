Matilda Djerf Faces Copyright Controversy: What You Need to Know

Recently, influencer Matilda Djerf has found herself at the center of a copyright controversy, sparking discussions across social media platforms. Several small TikTok creators have come forward, claiming that Djerf’s designs have issued copyright strikes against their content. These strikes allegedly fall under TikTok’s IP violations, resulting in the takedown of videos and potential penalties for creators.

The common theme among the content being taken down is the sharing of dupes or alternatives to Djerf Avenue pieces or clothing items that Matilda herself has worn. Djerf Avenue is the influencer’s own brand.

In response to these allegations, Matilda has deactivated her personal TikTok account, and Djerf Avenue has released a statement on social media. They explained that they have hired an external firm to protect their designs, which has unintentionally affected individual creators. While some people are satisfied with this explanation, others have pointed out instances where Matilda’s actions may have negatively impacted creators.

In addition to the controversy on TikTok, discussions have also emerged on Reddit. People have shared their personal interactions with Matilda during a recent pop-up event in New York. Opinions on these encounters have varied, with some users expressing positive experiences and others raising concerns.

The copyright controversy surrounding Matilda Djerf highlights the challenges that influencers and brands face in protecting their intellectual property while unintentionally impacting smaller creators. The situation has sparked debates about the proper handling of copyright issues within the influencer community.

