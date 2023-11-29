In a recent circular, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has mandated government ministers and cabinet members to replace all unverified messaging applications with the French app Olvid December 8th, as a measure to enhance cybersecurity. This move highlights a growing awareness of the importance of protecting sensitive information from potential cyber threats.

Messaging apps have become an integral part of our daily communication. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that these digital tools are not immune to security vulnerabilities. Borne emphasizes the need to address these concerns using messaging apps audited and approved the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI). This means bidding farewell to popular platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

The circular explicitly recommends the use of Olvid as the only messaging platform that has received the ANSSI’s highest-level security certification, known as “CSPN.” Olvid offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring that the content of messages remains confidential and inaccessible to anyone, including the app’s developers. Similar to WhatsApp, Olvid does not require a SIM card or phone number, operating solely on an internet connection. It also features synchronization capabilities, allowing users to seamlessly transition between mobile and desktop devices.

Unlike WhatsApp, Olvid encrypts metadata such as the sender’s and recipient’s identities and message timestamps, providing an additional layer of privacy and security. The circular strongly encourages government officials and their teams to implement Olvid on their phones and computers December 8th, 2023, replacing any other unauthorized messaging apps they may be using. Additionally, the circular mentions Tchap, another French secure messaging app introduced in 2019, as an alternative.

It is important to note that Olvid is not limited to government use, as it is readily available to the general public free of charge on both iOS and Android platforms. By embracing Olvid, France aims to set an example for prioritizing cybersecurity in personal and professional communication.

FAQs

1. Why is the French government mandating the use of Olvid?

The French government is mandating the use of Olvid as a measure to enhance cybersecurity. By choosing messaging applications audited and approved the ANSSI, the government aims to protect sensitive information from potential cyber threats.

2. How does Olvid differ from WhatsApp?

Olvid offers end-to-end encryption, similar to WhatsApp, ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of messages. However, Olvid goes a step further encrypting metadata, such as sender and recipient information and message timestamps.

3. Can the general public use Olvid?

Yes, Olvid is available to the general public free of charge on iOS and Android platforms. The French government’s mandate applies to government officials and their teams, but anyone can benefit from the added privacy and security offered Olvid.

4. Are there any alternative secure messaging apps recommended the French government?

Tchap, another French messaging app deployed in 2019, is also mentioned as a secure messaging alternative in the circular. However, the focus is primarily on adopting Olvid as the preferred choice for government officials.