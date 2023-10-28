Mathias Lessort showcases dedication to Panathinaikos with impressive performance

Panathinaikos Athens center Mathias Lessort recently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his current team after joining in the celebrations of his former squad, Partizan, via FaceTime. While some supporters may have misinterpreted his actions, Lessort clarified the situation, stating that he was simply answering a call from a friend and that there was no malicious intent behind it. He emphasized that he remains fully dedicated to Panathinaikos and will continue to give his all for the team.

In response to the social media buzz surrounding the incident, Lessort addressed the Greek media, explaining, “I was at home, my friend called me, and I just answered. It was nothing more than that.” He expressed his happiness for his former teammates’ victory and assured everyone that his support for them in certain situations does not compromise his loyalty to Panathinaikos. “They are my friends. They will always be my brothers wherever they or I play,” Lessort added.

To further demonstrate his commitment, Lessort delivered an outstanding performance on the court soon after the incident. In a 95-81 home victory against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz, he showcased his skills with an impressive 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a Player Performance Index Rating (PIR) of 31. This career night performance served as a testament to his dedication and professionalism.

As Panathinaikos prepares to face Olympiacos Piraeus in an upcoming local derby, Lessort’s focus remains solely on his current team. Despite the buzz generated the incident, he adamantly stated that he does not pay much attention to social media and is fully focused on giving his best for Panathinaikos.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Did Mathias Lessort intentionally join the celebrations of his former team?

A: No, Lessort clarified that he simply answered a call from a friend and there was no malicious intent behind it.

Q: Is Mathias Lessort committed to Panathinaikos?

A: Yes, Lessort emphasized his dedication to Panathinaikos and assured that he will continue to give his all for the team.

Q: How did Mathias Lessort respond to the social media buzz?

A: Lessort stated that he does not pay much attention to social media and remains focused on his current team.

Q: Did Mathias Lessort perform well in the next game?

A: Yes, Lessort had an outstanding performance in the following game, scoring 23 points and securing 14 rebounds.

Q: Who will Panathinaikos face in their upcoming local derby?

A: Panathinaikos will compete against Olympiacos Piraeus in their next local derby match.