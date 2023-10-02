Matheus Nunes Faces Uncomfortable Return to Molineux After Controversial Exit

Matheus Nunes, who recently made a controversial move from Wolves to Manchester City, had an uncomfortable experience during his return to Molineux stadium over the weekend. Nunes had gone on strike at Wolves to force through his transfer to City, a move that did not sit well with the fans or club. Despite a decent start at his new club, Nunes was selected to start against his former team, leading to a hostile reception from the Molineux crowd.

The jeering from the fans seemed to affect Nunes’s performance on the pitch. He made several mistakes and was eventually substituted at half-time for youngster Oscar Bobb. After the game, Nunes was spotted with his former teammates, seemingly congratulating them on their 2-1 win. Despite the acrimonious departure, there still appeared to be a level of mutual respect between Nunes and his old teammates.

Nunes took to Instagram after the match to share a message. While he didn’t directly address the negative reception from the crowd, he expressed his determination to continue working hard and come back stronger. However, it was clear that the atmosphere created the Molineux crowd played a significant role in Wolves’ victory. The home fans were fired up Nunes’s return and created an intimidating environment for both him and his new team.

Overall, Nunes’s return to Molineux was a forgettable experience for him personally. He struggled to make an impact on the game, and it can be questioned whether Pep Guardiola made the right decision in selecting him given the reception he was bound to receive. Nevertheless, Nunes remains focused on his future with Manchester City and is determined to overcome the challenges he faces.

