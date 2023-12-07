New Survey Reveals Disturbing Decline in Teenagers’ Math and Reading Skills

According to a recent survey conducted the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), there is an alarming decline in the mathematics and reading skills of teenagers across numerous countries. Contrary to popular belief, COVID-related school closures are not solely responsible for this decline. The OECD, which has been conducting these tests since 2000, found that the drop in performance levels among 15-year-olds is unprecedented.

In this widely anticipated study, almost 700,000 students from the OECD’s 38 member countries and 44 non-member countries participated in a two-hour test to assess their proficiency in mathematics, reading, and science. The results were a cause for concern, as reading performance fell an average of 10 points, while mathematics scores declined 15 points compared to the previous test conducted in 2018. These declines are equivalent to a loss of approximately three-quarters of a year’s worth of learning.

Of the 81 countries surveyed, more than half experienced declines in performance. Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland stood out with particularly sharp drops in mathematics scores. On average, one out of every four 15-year-olds tested ended up classified as low performers in all three subjects, indicating that they struggled with basic algorithms and had difficulty interpreting simple texts.

While COVID did have some influence on these results, Andreas Schleicher, the OECD’s director of education, emphasized that underlying structural factors within education systems are likely the primary cause of this decline. Schleicher called on policymakers to address these long-standing issues in order to improve educational outcomes.

Interestingly, the study highlighted that countries which provided additional teacher support during COVID-induced school closures generally fared better. Moreover, countries with higher accessibility to teachers for special assistance also achieved more favorable results. On the other hand, poorer results were associated with higher rates of mobile phone usage for leisure and reported teacher shortages.

Despite the concerning decline in overall performance, Singapore emerged as a shining example. Singaporean students consistently earned top marks in mathematics, reading, and science, indicating that they were three to five years ahead of their OECD peers on average. Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea also outperformed in various subjects, while Estonia and Canada also scored well in mathematics and science. Ireland, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan stood out in terms of reading proficiency.

This survey serves as a wake-up call for educators and policymakers around the world. It is crucial that comprehensive measures be taken to address the underlying issues that have contributed to this decline in order to ensure that future generations are equipped with the necessary skills for success.