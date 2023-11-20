He-Man and The Masters of the Universe Find New Hope at Amazon

After the heartbreaking news of the cancellation of the live-action He-Man and The Masters of the Universe film Netflix, fans can now rejoice as the project may have found a new home at Amazon. According to a report Variety, negotiations are underway for Amazon to acquire the rights to the highly-anticipated reboot.

The film, which has been in development for over six years and had a budget of $30 million, faced a sudden halt when Netflix decided to pull the plug. However, with Amazon’s interest, it seems like the Masters of the Universe will finally see the light of day.

While no official release date has been confirmed, it is expected that the creative team behind the project, including the directing duo of the Nee Brothers and lead actor Kyle Hill as He-Man, will remain on board for the transition from Netflix to Amazon. This is reassuring news for fans who were eagerly anticipating the film’s release in February 2024.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Masters of the Universe is based on the popular Mattel toy line and centers around the epic battle between He-Man and the evil sorcerer Skeletor on the planet Eternia. The franchise has enjoyed success in various forms, including an animated TV series that aired from 1983 to 1985 and a 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren.

The directing duties for the upcoming film will be handled The Nee Brothers, with a screenplay penned Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, known for their work on the Iron Man movies. Netflix’s Matthew Milam was originally overseeing the project, but if the acquisition Amazon goes through, it remains to be seen who will take the reins.

Fans can take solace in the fact that Mattel is actively searching for a new distributor, indicating their commitment to bringing He-Man and The Masters of the Universe to the big screen. With Amazon’s involvement, the possibilities for this beloved franchise seem brighter than ever.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why was the live-action He-Man and The Masters of the Universe film canceled Netflix?

The reason for the cancellation has not been officially disclosed. However, production and creative differences are common factors in such decisions.

2. Will the creative team and cast remain the same if the film moves to Amazon?

It is expected that the creative team, including the Nee Brothers as directors and Kyle Hill as He-Man, will remain intact if the project transitions to Amazon.

3. When can we expect the release of the Masters of the Universe film on Amazon?

No new release date has been announced. Fans will have to await further updates once the negotiations between Amazon and Mattel are finalized.

Sources:

– Variety: [URL]