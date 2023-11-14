Exciting News: He-Man Could Finally Make His Big-Screen Comeback

In the world of “Masters of the Universe,” He-Man’s archenemy Skeletor has been eclipsed Hollywood’s list of studio partners who have repeatedly sidelined him from the silver screen. However, it seems that the blonde warrior may get his chance to shine at last. Insider reports reveal that Amazon MGM Studios is engaged in serious discussions about producing a live-action “Masters of the Universe” movie with the highly talented Adam and Aaron Nee, known for their work on “The Lost City.” This exciting development comes after plans for the Nee brothers’ film on Netflix fell through in July.

Previously, Netflix invested a staggering $30 million in the project’s development costs over two years, with hopes of casting Kyle Allen as the main protagonist. Unfortunately, the streaming giant backed out when the film’s budget, initially set at over $200 million, could not be significantly reduced.

While Amazon’s talks are still tentative, the studio would need to secure new contracts with the Nees for script revisions and directing if they move forward. Furthermore, discussions are ongoing to retain Allen as the lead character, He-Man. Both Mattel, the toy company behind the “Masters of the Universe,” and dedicated producer Todd Black, who has remained committed to the film through various studio changes, are also eager for a significant theatrical release—a prospect that wasn’t previously on the table with Netflix.

However, this potential blockbuster isn’t without its hurdles. The rights to “Masters of the Universe” are embroiled in complex legal entanglements dating back over a decade, when DreamWorks Animation acquired them along with a broader content library. According to sources, Mattel was granted the right to adapt the characters until 2026. Since DreamWorks Animation is now under NBCUniversal, the conglomerate could potentially interfere with any future sequels that Amazon MGM may consider—a crucial factor given the substantial investment required for a major motion picture.

Thankfully, recent reports suggest that NBCUniversal and Mattel have been engaging in negotiations to extend the rights, potentially reaching a favorable outcome. However, neither party has provided an official comment on the matter.

Should these rights negotiations prove successful, it would mark a significant triumph for Courtenay Valenti, Amazon’s new head of theatrical film and streaming. Prior to joining Amazon, Valenti served as the head of production at Warner Bros., where she played a pivotal role in the successful adaptation of Mattel’s “Barbie,” which grossed a massive $1.4 billion worldwide and received critical acclaim. This achievement likely fuels her determination to secure a deal for He-Man and establish a formidable franchise.

The “Masters of the Universe” characters evoke a sense of nostalgia among many audiences and are currently the protagonists of a popular animated series on Netflix. Coupled with the Nees’ talent for crafting thrilling cinematic experiences, as demonstrated their involvement in developing new “Lego” movies at Universal, Amazon has every reason to envision a prosperous franchise.

While Mattel has numerous other development properties and studio partners in the pipeline, such as Magic 8 Ball, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, and Uno, the tenacity of He-Man in his relentless pursuit of breaking out of the toy box and onto the big screen is truly commendable.