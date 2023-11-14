Amazon May Save the Masters of the Universe Film After Netflix’s Rejection

After Netflix rejected the live-action Masters of the Universe film last year, it seems that the project may have found a new home with Amazon. This news comes after it was reported that Netflix had spent $30 million on its development before ultimately deciding to step away due to budget concerns.

The previous live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe was released in 1987, starring Dolph Lundgren. Since then, the franchise has been passed around various studios, with Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, and eventually Netflix all having a stake in it. Now, Amazon may become the latest stakeholder in the project.

According to Variety, Amazon is in serious talks with MGM Studios about taking on the film. The deal is still considered “tenuous” and would require new deals with directors Adam and Aaron Nee, as well as script polishing. It’s worth noting that the rights to Masters of the Universe are complex, with major companies like NBCUniversal and Mattel involved, which could potentially impact the production of any sequels.

If the deal goes through, Kyle Allen is expected to continue playing the iconic role of He-Man, and the budget has reportedly been reduced to $170 million. Furthermore, Mattel producer Todd Black is determined to secure a significant theatrical release for the film.

The interest in the Masters of the Universe franchise has been revitalized in recent years, thanks to Netflix’s animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, as well as Masters of the Universe: Revelation. A sequel, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, is already in the works.

While the fate of the live-action film hangs in the balance, fans of the franchise can remain hopeful that Amazon might be the savior that brings He-Man and the Masters of the Universe back to the big screen.

