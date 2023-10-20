MasterChef India: Clash of Home Cooks and Influencers

The digital-exclusive season of MasterChef India on Sony LIV has once again captured the nation’s attention. After a series of auditions, the show has finally chosen its top 12 contestants, who will compete under the guidance of esteemed judges Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Chef Pooja Dhingra.

This season of MasterChef India features a mix of home cooks and social media influencers, which has sparked a debate about whether there will be a clash between the two groups. The question is, does one’s online presence matter as much as their culinary skills in the MasterChef India kitchen?

On one side, there are the social media influencers who have not only made a name for themselves in the kitchen but also in the digital realm. They include Harish Closepet, an Instagram sensation with 500k followers; Nambie Jessica S. Marak, a YouTuber who shares Northeast Indian recipes with 45k subscribers; Kaushalya Choudhary, a YouTube star with 1.3 million subscribers; Prachi Agarkar, a professor who shares easy and healthy recipes with 275k Instagram followers; and Nidhi Sharma, a banker who cooks for her 20k Instagram followers.

On the other side, there are the home cooks who turn humble ingredients into culinary masterpieces. They include Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed, a PhD holder in Food Technology; Subhojit Sen, an engineer from Kolkata; Kenneth G, the youngest contender; Suraj Thapa, a home baker from Kolkata; Mohammed Aashiq, a juice stall owner with business acumen; Kriti Dhaman, a home baker inspired her father’s cooking sessions; and Sima Ahmed, a 58-year-old Pop-Up Chef.

However, at the heart of MasterChef India is the celebration of diversity and passion. The show showcases the undiscovered flavors of Northeast India, the traditional recipes of Rajasthan, and much more. Whether a contestant is an influencer with a massive following or a home cook with dreams, what matters most is their love for food and their ability to create culinary wonders.

So, let the battle begin as the nation eagerly awaits the next MasterChef India. Tune in to Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm to witness this clash of talent in the kitchen.

Definitions:

– Influencers: Individuals who have gained a significant following on social media platforms and have the ability to influence the opinions and behavior of their followers.

– Home cooks: Individuals who cook at home and have developed their culinary skills through practice and personal interest, rather than formal training.

– Culinary masterpieces: Exceptional and skillfully crafted dishes that showcase the talent and creativity of a cook or chef.

– Undiscovered flavors: Unique and lesser-known tastes and ingredients that are not commonly found or recognized in mainstream cuisine.

– Pop-Up Chef: A chef who operates temporary or pop-up restaurants, often in unconventional locations, to provide unique dining experiences.

