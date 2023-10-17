MasterChef India Season 8: Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar Talk About the Show’s Impact on Home Cooking

Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, known for their culinary expertise and as judges on the popular cooking show MasterChef India, have shared insights about the new season and how the show has transformed home cooking in the country. Along with chef Pooja Dhingra, they are set to judge Season 8, which began streaming on SonyLIV from October 16.

Both Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar discovered their passion for cooking at a young age. Ranveer, hailing from Lucknow, credits his early exposure to the city’s vibrant food culture as the inspiration behind his culinary journey. Vikas, on the other hand, was encouraged his grandmother to serve and sell food, which ultimately drove his dedication to the culinary arts.

In addition to their roles as judges, Vikas and Ranveer express their love for Instagram cooking and recipe videos. They emphasize the impact these videos have in transforming the way people communicate and engage with food. They find it inspiring to see individuals from various backgrounds showcasing their local pride and sharing their cooking methods through social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

MasterChef India not only showcases talented home cooks from across the country, but it also acts as a unifying force. Ranveer and Vikas both appreciate how the show brings together cooks from small towns and villages, representing a wide array of culinary traditions. This diversity and cultural representation help create a sense of connection and gratification.

Moreover, MasterChef India has had a significant influence on food trends across Indian households. Vikas highlights that the show has played a crucial role in shaping the country’s kitchen landscape, with its influence extending to demand markets, online orders, and the introduction of new ingredients like passionfruit.

When it comes to comfort food, Vikas and Ranveer both turn to khichdi. For Vikas, it’s a multigrain Gujarati khichdi with a variety of spices and vegetables. As for Ranveer, khichdi is his ultimate comfort food, and he loves working with ghee.

MasterChef India Season 8 promises to continue its legacy of showcasing diverse culinary talent and inspiring home cooks across the nation. With the expertise of judges like Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the show continues to shape the Indian food industry and celebrate the power of food as a unifying force.

