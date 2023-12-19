Russian Influence Campaign on TikTok Targets Former Ukrainian Defense Minister

A recent investigation has revealed a highly sophisticated Russian influence campaign targeting Oleksii Reznikov, the former Ukrainian Defense Minister, on TikTok. The campaign, which has been described as the largest information operation ever discovered on the platform, involved spreading corruption accusations against Reznikov and the Ukrainian government in relation to the ongoing war.

The investigation, conducted jointly the DFRLab and BBC Verify, uncovered a pattern of accounts on X (formerly Twitter) republishing these TikTok videos. These accounts utilized AI-generated audio and uploaded only one video per account, indicating a deliberate narrative and method. Further investigation revealed hundreds of accounts engaging in similar tactics. In response, TikTok has taken action and removed over 12,800 accounts associated with this operation.

The operation was executed with a high level of sophistication, with the perpetrators making significant efforts to conceal their identities and activities. According to TikTok, the operation can be attributed to a Russia-based source, aligning with ongoing Russian attempts to undermine Western support for Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022. Similar attempts aimed at weakening Ukraine’s international standing have been documented the DFRLab.

While the corruption case involving the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s procurement of food supplies set the backdrop for these narratives, Reznikov himself has not been directly implicated. Nonetheless, the ongoing scandal likely contributed to the attention these videos garnered.

One notable instance in the operation involved a TikTok video from an anonymous account, @andreamiller421, that made unfounded claims about Reznikov’s daughter purchasing a villa in Madrid. Several other accounts, including @alfredboulanger1 and @vladyslavyashchenko1, made similar accusations with inconsistent details, raising doubts about their authenticity. These videos gained significant traction on TikTok and were amplified further pro-Russian bloggers and former Ukrainian politicians across various social media platforms.

This campaign against Reznikov is not an isolated incident, as similar accusations have targeted other Ukrainian officials. Despite some resistance from Ukrainian users, the investigation highlights the substantial reach and impact that pro-Kremlin actors have achieved with these narratives.

Experts view this influence campaign as yet another attempt pro-Kremlin actors to undermine international support for Ukraine amidst Russia’s ongoing military invasion. By disseminating false narratives alleging that Ukrainian officials are profiting illegally from the war, Russia seeks to undermine Ukraine’s credibility among its Western allies.

It is crucial to remain vigilant against such disinformation campaigns and to support reliable sources of news and information.