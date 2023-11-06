New Payday 3 Update 1.01 Brings Exciting Changes and Fixes

The highly anticipated Payday 3 update 1.01 has finally arrived, bringing a slew of changes and fixes to address player concerns. With over 200 updates included in this patch, fans of the game can expect a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

One of the most notable changes is the addition of pre-order and edition specific items that are now available to all players. This means that everyone can enjoy these exclusive items, regardless of their purchase history.

The update also introduces improvements to gameplay mechanics. For example, the last radio call will now provide a warning before the alarm goes off and will not be interrupted other dialogues. Additionally, players can no longer turn the camera during the full tased effect, enhancing the immersion and challenge of the game.

Numerous bug fixes have also been implemented in this update. These range from fixing achievements that didn’t unlock properly to addressing crashes caused various factors. The developers have carefully listened to player feedback and worked diligently to ensure a more stable and enjoyable gaming experience.

In terms of balance, the team behind Payday 3 is committed to addressing minor fixes and maintaining a close eye on the game’s meta. While some skills, such as Last Man Standing and Armor Up, are being tweaked to require more setup, no major nerfs are expected in the next patch. The developers are also aware of the imbalance between armor, ammo, and health resources and plan to introduce more ways for players to restore armor in the game.

Overall, Payday 3 update 1.01 demonstrates the developers’ dedication to continuously improving the game and listening to player feedback. With a wide range of changes and fixes, players can expect a more polished and immersive gameplay experience.

