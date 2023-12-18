Donald Trump Criticizes Biden’s Immigration Policies and Attacks on Democracy

Former President Donald Trump delivered a scathing speech in New Hampshire, where he lambasted President Joe Biden for the country’s economic challenges and the ongoing border crisis. While addressing a raucous crowd of about 5,000 supporters, Trump pledged to end the “open border policy” of the Biden administration, which he believes has led to an influx of migrants that is “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump asserted that the American Dream was dead as long as Biden remained in the White House and labeled him the “worst, most incompetent, and most corrupt president in the history of our country.” He promised that his return to the White House would bring the nation back from its current state of turmoil.

In addition to his verbal criticism, Trump took to the Truth Social platform to express his views on immigration, claiming that “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation” and suggesting that immigrants were coming from prisons and mental institutions worldwide. He emphasized the importance of secure borders and fair elections, claiming that without them, a country cannot exist.

The former president also attacked Biden over ongoing criminal cases against him, accusing the incumbent president of persecuting his political opponents. Trump cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks, in which he criticized the “rottenness” of the American political system and praised Biden’s actions as beneficial for Russia.

Despite facing multiple criminal prosecutions, polls have indicated that Trump maintains a significant lead over Biden, particularly in key swing states. A recent poll showed that Trump would defeat Biden a 4-point margin in a hypothetical rematch. Within the Republican Party, Trump holds a commanding lead in the 2024 GOP primary and enjoys a 27-point advantage over his closest rival, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, in New Hampshire.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Trump’s criticisms of Biden’s immigration policies and attacks on democracy highlight the ongoing tensions between the two leaders and the deep divides within the country.