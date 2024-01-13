Buffalo’s Chef’s Restaurant Celebrates 100 Years With New Addition to Wall of Celebrities

Buffalo’s Chef’s Restaurant, a well-known establishment that recently celebrated 100 years in business, has added yet another celebrity to its famous Wall of Celebrities. The restaurant, known for its mouthwatering spaghetti parmesan, is not only a favorite among locals but has also attracted famous personalities over the years.

The newest addition to the prestigious wall is none other than Damar Hamlin, a football safety for the Buffalo Bills. Hamlin gained widespread recognition after he became the face of a global CPR movement following an injury on the football field in January 2023. As the most-searched athlete on Google and the person of the year in 2023, Hamlin’s presence on the iconic wall further solidifies Chef’s Restaurant’s reputation as a go-to spot for celebrities.

However, Hamlin is just the latest in a long line of notable figures to grace the walls of Chef’s Restaurant. The tradition began in 1997 with Jerry Springer, who became the first celebrity to have their picture taken with a jar of the restaurant’s sauce on the wall. Springer famously shared the advice, “Take care of yourself and each other,” during his visit.

The article goes on to mention 35 other celebrities whose photographs can be found on the walls of Chef’s Restaurant. From actors and musicians to athletes and politicians, the vast array of personalities highlights the restaurant’s enduring popularity among the rich and famous.

As Chef’s Restaurant continues to thrive, it’s clear that their celebrity wall plays a significant role in attracting both locals and tourists. So, if you’re in Western New York, make sure to pay a visit to Chef’s and immerse yourself in the history and ambiance of this iconic establishment.

In conclusion, Chef’s Restaurant in Buffalo, New York, celebrates its 100-year milestone adding football safety Damar Hamlin to its renowned Wall of Celebrities. The restaurant’s tradition of hosting famous guests began in 1997 with Jerry Springer, and since then, it has become a must-visit spot for celebrities from various fields. Whether you’re craving their world-famous spaghetti parmesan or hoping to catch a glimpse of your favorite star, Chef’s Restaurant offers an unforgettable dining experience steeped in history and glamour.