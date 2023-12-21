Massive Fin Whale Washes Ashore in San Diego

Summary: A 52-foot fin whale washed up on Pacific Beach in San Diego, causing concern among local authorities and researchers. The whale had minor injuries, likely caused birds, but the cause of death remains unknown. Efforts were made to tow the whale back out to sea, but were unsuccessful. Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) arrived on the scene to conduct an investigation, collect data, and determine the cause of death.

A tragic sight unfolded on Pacific Beach in San Diego, as a massive 52-foot fin whale washed ashore. Although it had minor bleeding from its side, believed to be caused birds pecking at it, the exact cause of death remained a mystery.

Local authorities, including lifeguards, firefighters, and police personnel, along with dozens of curious spectators, gathered around the whale. Despite continuous announcements via loudspeakers urging people to give researchers space, some individuals couldn’t resist the temptation to approach and touch the creature.

Shortly after, a team of researchers from the NOAA arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. They created a perimeter around the whale to ensure their work wouldn’t be disturbed. Photos were taken, and data collection began, with hopes of uncovering the reason behind the fin whale’s demise.

Michael Milstein, a public affairs officer with the NOAA, explained that the juvenile female whale did not display any signs of propeller marks or gashes, indicating that it likely wasn’t killed a vessel. However, the exact cause of death remained elusive. Milstein cautioned that people and pets should keep their distance from the whale to allow researchers to work undisturbed.

As the investigation continues, Milstein revealed that the NOAA team is eager to remove the whale from the beach as quickly as possible. Their plan is to tow the massive creature offshore and let it sink naturally. This is crucial for ensuring the marine ecosystem is not disrupted and that the whale’s remains can decompose naturally.

The tragic loss of such a magnificent creature serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting marine life and conducting research to better understand the threats they face. This incident highlights the need for continued conservation efforts to safeguard these incredible animals and their habitats.