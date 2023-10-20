Boston Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

A Boston man has pleaded guilty to charges of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition while under house arrest for four state firearm charges. The 22-year-old Dumari Shakur Scarlett-Dixon was identified through an investigation into the Heath Street gang, as he had been posting videos and images of himself with guns on Snapchat. At the time, Scarlett-Dixon was on pre-trial release and was supposed to be confined to his grandmother’s residence in Weymouth, Massachusetts, with GPS monitoring.

In September 2021, a search warrant was executed at Scarlett-Dixon’s grandmother’s house, where police discovered a Bersa 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, 59 rounds of ammunition, and blunts of marijuana. Scarlett-Dixon pleaded guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of the firearm and ammunition.

On January 11, 2024, Scarlett-Dixon will face a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

The case highlights the dangers of illegal possession of firearms and the consequences individuals can face for disregarding firearm laws. It also showcases the role of social media in investigations and how posts on platforms like Snapchat can be used as evidence. Law enforcement agencies are increasingly using social media to gather information and build cases against individuals involved in criminal activities.

It is important for individuals to understand the laws regarding firearm possession and to comply with any court-ordered restrictions or conditions. Possessing a firearm illegally can not only result in severe legal consequences but also pose a significant risk to public safety.

Source: Department of Justice in Boston.