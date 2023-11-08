Introducing the Stunning Commander Shepard Statue: A Must-Have for Mass Effect Fans

Looking to add a touch of epicness to your collection? Prepare to be amazed as Gentle Giant Studios and Dark Horse Direct present their latest premium collectible statue inspired the legendary Commander Shepard from the iconic video game series Mass Effect. This 12-inch tall, sixth-scale statue captures the essence of Shepard’s bravery and determination as she prepares for battle.

Crafted with utmost precision and attention to detail, the Commander Shepard statue is made of high-quality polyresin materials. With her Omni-Blade activated and the blood of her enemies wiped from her face, Shepard stands on a 1.5-inch tall, 6.5-inch diameter base that showcases the battle-worn environment she hails from.

Limited to only 1,000 pieces, this collectible masterpiece is a must-have for any Mass Effect enthusiast. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity, guaranteeing its exclusivity and value.

Preorders for the Commander Shepard statue have just gone live, and you won’t want to miss out on the special 10% discount being offered to those who pre-order before November 13. With this discount, the statue is priced at $200. Secure your piece of Mass Effect history today and be prepared for a stunning addition to your collection.

FAQs

1. Is the Commander Shepard statue a limited edition?

Yes, only 1,000 statues will be produced, making it a highly sought-after collectible.

2. What materials are used in the statue?

The statue is made of premium polyresin materials, ensuring durability and intricate detailing.

3. When will the Commander Shepard statue be shipped?

Customers can expect their statues to be shipped between June and August of next year.

4. Are there any other Mass Effect collectibles available for preorder?

Absolutely! As part of the Dark Horse Deluxe collection, fans can also preorder statues of Liara T’Soni and Garrus Vakarian, as well as a scaled-down version of the Reaper Sovereign.

5. Will GameSpot receive any commission if I purchase this statue?

With its exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, the Commander Shepard statue is the perfect centerpiece for any Mass Effect fan’s collection. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to bring the heroic Commander Shepard into your world and showcase your love for the Mass Effect universe. Preorder your statue today and get ready to embark on an epic journey in the comfort of your own home.