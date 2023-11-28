New Reality Series “Squid Game: The Challenge” Tests Contestants’ Limits

A Civil Rights Investigator and Smith College alum, Ashely Tolbert, is making waves on the new Netflix reality series, “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Inspired the popular Korean drama “Squid Game,” this 10-episode competition offers the largest cash prize in reality television history, with a whopping $4.56 million up for grabs.

Netflix describes the show as a series of intense games that push each player to their limits. Contestants must question how far they’re willing to go to secure victory, navigating through opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and unexpected betrayals.

While reflecting on her time at Smith College during a brief interview on the show, Tolbert credited her alma mater for her success on “Squid Game: The Challenge.” She noted the stark contrast between her hometown of Atlanta, dubbed the “Black mecca of the U.S.,” and the predominantly white campus in Northampton. Despite the cultural shock, Tolbert quickly embraced Smith College, feeling an undeniable connection to the small, beautiful campus. She believes her experiences there, along with the strong women she met, have fortified her for the intense competition.

As the latest episode concludes, only 70 players, including Tolbert, remain in the running for the $4.56 million prize. The upcoming challenge in the next episode centers around a game of marbles. Contestants are given 10 marbles each and must strategize to collect their opponent’s marbles within a 30-minute time slot. However, they are paired with an ally, adding another layer of complexity. Only one player from each pair will advance to the next round, heightening the stakes even further.

