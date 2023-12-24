Brands Urged to Remove Tracking Tool from TikTok Amid Privacy Concerns

A number of major Australian brands have been urged to remove a tracking tool from popular social media platform TikTok due to concerns over users’ privacy. It has been revealed that TikTok’s tracking tool, known as a pixel, gathers user data including email addresses, mobile phone numbers, and browsing histories without their knowledge or consent. The pixel is an invisible piece of code that can track a user’s web history and personal information, even if they do not have the TikTok app installed on their phone. This data can then be used to create user profiles and shared with other Chinese corporations and the Chinese government, potentially violating privacy laws.

While tracking pixels are used companies for legitimate purposes such as targeted advertising, tests have shown that TikTok’s pixel is more aggressive in collecting data without user consent. The pixel collects information from some of Australia’s most-visited websites, including Kmart, Sportsbet, and Beyond Blue, before users have even agreed to the website’s privacy policy. This information, along with the user’s location, device, and actions on the page, is then sent back to TikTok’s servers.

The extent of data collected without user consent has raised concerns among Australian marketers. Marketing and advisory agency Civic Data has recommended that its clients remove the TikTok pixel from their websites to protect user privacy. Senator James Paterson has called for an urgent investigation Australia’s information commissioner, citing concerns about the Chinese Communist Party’s influence over TikTok and the potential for unauthorized data collection.

As more and more users become aware of privacy concerns on social media platforms, brands must prioritize protecting user data. Removing TikTok’s tracking pixel is one step towards ensuring user privacy and complying with privacy laws. It is crucial for brands to be transparent about how they use and collect user data to maintain trust with their customers.