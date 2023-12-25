Chinese-Owned TikTok Urged to Remove Tracking Tool Amid Privacy Concerns

An investigation has revealed that Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is collecting Australians’ personal information without their knowledge or consent. The platform uses an invisible tracking tool called a pixel to track users’ web history and gather data such as email addresses, mobile phone numbers, and browsing habits. Even users who don’t have a TikTok account can be tracked, as the pixel follows them across the internet and pieces together their identity.

While tracking pixels are commonly used for legitimate purposes in marketing, TikTok’s pixel is more aggressive in its data scraping and doesn’t wait for user consent. This raises concerns about potential breaches of privacy laws and the sharing of data with Chinese corporations and the Chinese government.

Tests conducted researchers found that TikTok’s pixel collects user information from popular Australian websites, such as Kmart, Sportsbet, and Beyond Blue, even before users have agreed to the site’s privacy policies. The information, including hashed email addresses and phone numbers, is then sent back to TikTok’s servers, along with details about the user’s location and device.

Experts are calling for an investigation Australia’s information commissioner and for websites to remove TikTok’s tracking pixel. One marketing and advisory agency, Civic Data, has issued a warning to its clients recommending they remove the pixel due to privacy concerns.

Senator James Paterson, the Coalition’s cybersecurity spokesman, has also called for urgent action to protect Australians’ privacy. He suggests that TikTok’s actions may constitute a breach of privacy for users, former users, and non-users of the platform.

TikTok has denied any breaches of privacy laws and claims that the pixel is compliant with regulations. However, as concerns continue to grow, it is crucial for Australian brands and organizations to carefully consider their use of TikTok and take steps to protect users’ personal information.