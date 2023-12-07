Brian Rosenthal Reflects on His Experience as a Contestant in “Squid Games”

In a recent interview, Brian Rosenthal shared his firsthand experience as a contestant in the reality show version of the popular scripted Netflix series, “Squid Games.” While the show maintained the intense competition and high stakes for the players, it eliminated the horrifying deaths that were a central part of the original series.

Rosenthal, who was selected to be Player #336 after a rigorous application and interview process, described the experience as incredible and unforgettable. As he walked into the hotel room where the contestants were sequestered before the competition, reality set in for Rosenthal. Filmed in London, the game took place in a modified airplane hangar turned into a gameshow set. The moment the doors opened and Rosenthal entered the field, he was overwhelmed the vibrant colors, bright lights, and electrifying energy, feeling as though he had stepped into the game itself.

Strategy became key as the contestants aimed to be the last one standing for a chance to win life-changing money. Rosenthal recalled the tension and excitement among the players as they positioned themselves and understood the rules of each game. The infamous game of red light, green light, with the doll and the guards waiting at the other end of the field, created a surreal and adrenaline-pumping moment for Rosenthal.

During the downtime between games, Rosenthal and his fellow contestants faced mental challenges in their living area, which consisted of a single room with hundreds of beds and one communal bathroom. To pass the time, they had to get creative, using jackets and clothes to create makeshift volleyball nets or soccer balls. Cut off from the outside world and devoid of natural sunlight or a sense of time, the contestants had meals at unconventional hours, further blurring the boundaries of their reality.

Reflecting on his experience, Rosenthal expressed a newfound appreciation for the privileges and problems that exist outside the walls of the competition. He emphasized the importance of recognizing that many issues are manmade and that making a difference starts at a smaller level, within households, neighborhoods, and communities.

For those eager to witness Brian Rosenthal’s journey as Player #336, all 10 episodes of “Squid Games: The Challenge” will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 6. Additionally, Rosenthal shares behind-the-scenes stories of his experience on his TikTok account, @roseygotcha.