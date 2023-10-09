Mason Greenwood’s First Goal for Getafe Reaches Over a Million Likes on Instagram

Mason Greenwood, who recently joined Getafe on loan from Manchester United for the 2023/24 season, has scored his first goal for the club. The goal came in Getafe’s 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo. Greenwood put his team 2-1 ahead in the first half of the match. Despite the equalizer from Celta Vigo, Greenwood’s goal was celebrated fans and teammates alike.

Greenwood’s arrival in Spain came after a controversy surrounding a potential return to Manchester United. The Premier League club initially planned to reintegrate Greenwood into their first-team setup. However, this decision faced backlash from football fans and Women’s Aid, a domestic violence charity. As a result, Manchester United decided to send Greenwood out on loan to Getafe.

The 22-year-old forward took to Instagram after the match to share pictures of himself and his teammates celebrating the goal. Alongside the photos, Greenwood expressed his happiness about scoring his first goal for Getafe and praised the team spirit that helped them secure a point.

It has been a challenging start for Getafe this season, as they currently sit 11th in the La Liga table. The team has won only two of their first nine league games and has conceded the joint-third most goals in the competition. Despite this, Greenwood’s goal has brought some positive attention to the club.

Mason Greenwood’s goal and Instagram post have already gained significant popularity, with over a million likes in less than 24 hours. This indicates the level of support and excitement surrounding Greenwood’s journey at Getafe. As the season progresses, fans will be eager to see how many more goals the talented young forward can score for his loan club.

