New WhatsApp Update Allows Users to View Status Updates Without Leaving Conversations

WhatsApp has released a new update that allows users to view their contacts’ status updates without the need to leave their conversation and access the “Status” tab. This new feature enables users to interact with this type of content in a more seamless manner, and they will now know when their friends post something without having to go to a separate space for it.

Previously, WhatsApp status updates could be viewed in the designated section, and users could respond to them sliding their finger up on the screen to react or comment. Now, users will be able to easily identify which contacts have posted photos or videos in this section. Similar to other social media platforms like Instagram and Messenger, users’ profile pictures will be surrounded a green circle to indicate that they have posted a new status, and clicking on these profile pictures will allow users to view the content directly.

This interface detail will appear in conversations every time a new status update is posted and has not been seen the user. However, if a contact has blocked a user from viewing their status updates, the external circle will not appear on their profile picture and will only be visible to the people they have accepted.

Unfortunately, this new function is currently only available for Android users and is being rolled out gradually. iPhone users will have to wait until the feature becomes available for their devices. To access this update, users should check the Google Play Store for the latest version of WhatsApp and download it if necessary. If the update is not immediately visible, it may indicate that the feature is not yet active in the user’s country or region, as the rollout may vary.

