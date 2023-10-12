WhatsApp to Launch Major Update on October 24th

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, will be releasing a significant update on October 24th. However, this update will require some users to have a new smartphone in order to access the latest features. The reason behind this is to enhance security and provide updated capabilities.

Devices running Android 4.1 and 4.4 will no longer be supported, as only those with Android 5.0 or higher will be able to run the application. For iPhones, WhatsApp will function on models with iOS 12 or higher, excluding earlier versions.

While this may only affect 1% of active phones, flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S3 or iPhone 6S will be excluded. WhatsApp has released a detailed list of the affected devices, which includes various Huawei, iPhone, Sony Xperia, Lenovo, ZTE, Faea, THL, Wiko, Winko, Archos, Samsung, LG, and UMI models.

Despite these restrictions, WhatsApp is moving forward with new features, including the ability to send photos and videos in HD, and improvements to video calls, as part of its transformation into a superapp.

In conclusion, WhatsApp users should take note of the upcoming update and ensure that their devices are compatible to continue utilizing the app’s features. Keeping up with the latest advancements in technology is vital for maintaining a secure and efficient messaging experience.

