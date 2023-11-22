New Article: Maryland Hate Crimes Commission Member Suspended for Social Media Comments

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has suspended a member of the state’s newly formed hate crimes commission due to her social media comments regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Zainab Chaudry, the executive director of the Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has been temporarily suspended from her position on the Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention. Brown, who chairs the commission, has the authority to remove any member who disrupts the work and mission of the organization.

Chaudry’s personal social media posts about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas were deemed the attorney general’s office as challenging the commission’s ability to carry out its work effectively. In response, Brown stressed the importance of the commission serving as a model for the state in how to respond to incidents of hate and bias. He underlined the significance of their first test and expressed his commitment to bringing people together to advance the critical work of the commission.

Critics have accused Chaudry of sharing antisemitic content on Facebook, where she promotes the Palestinian cause and criticizes Israel. However, Chaudry maintains that her comments represent her personal views alone and not those of the commission or CAIR. She also asserts her right to free speech and highlights that the current absence of representation for the Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities in Maryland during a time of rising Islamophobia and hate crimes is regrettable.

In addition to Chaudry’s suspension, Attorney General Brown has directed his staff to draft a “values statement” regarding the personal communications of commission members. The statement will be discussed in the commission’s upcoming meeting, with the aim of encouraging members to exercise caution and responsibility in their communications and conduct. The hate crimes commission, which was formed under legislation signed into law earlier this year, has the task of developing strategies to prevent and respond to hate crimes while evaluating state hate crime policies and laws.

The suspension of Chaudry follows recent similar incidents, such as Johns Hopkins Medicine placing one of its physicians on leave for his social media posts about Palestinians after the attack on Israel Hamas. The Council of American-Islamic Relations has filed a complaint with the Maryland Board of Physicians against the physician in question, Dr. Darren Klugman.

