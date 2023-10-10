MaryBeth Day Remembered for Her Love of Family and Community

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, MaryBeth Day, a beloved member of the Hibbing, MN community, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. MaryBeth was born on July 23, 1964, in Minot, ND to RoseMary and Raymond Hildenbrand. She married her high school sweetheart, Michael Day, and together they built a life filled with love and cherished memories.

MaryBeth dedicated 26 years of her life to her career as a medical coder at Essentia Health, where her co-workers became like family. Despite her busy schedule and large family, MaryBeth always made time for those she loved. Whether it was hosting dinners, gathering around a campfire, or attending various sporting events, she made sure to prioritize quality time with her loved ones.

Her true passion in life was her grandchildren, and she cherished every opportunity she had to spend time with them. MaryBeth’s love for her family extended beyond her immediate circle. She was actively involved in her community, and she was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm and the CCW group.

In her free time, MaryBeth enjoyed camping trips with her family, watching stock car races with her husband, Mike, and taking care of her beloved pets, Dakota and Dewey. She also had a love for shopping which allowed her to relax and unwind in her spare time.

MaryBeth was preceded in death her father, Raymond Hildenbrand, and her sister-in-law, Deanne Hildenbrand. She is survived her husband, Michael, her mother, RoseMary Hildenbrand, her sons, Nathan (Sasha) Day and Cody Day, her grandchildren, Greyson, Treston, and Haidyn, her brother, Douglas Hildenbrand, and her sister, Charlotte (Jim) Hannula. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating. MaryBeth will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Superior.

MaryBeth Day’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones and the community she was a part of. Her legacy of love, dedication, and compassion will be forever remembered and cherished all who knew her.

Sources:

– Downs Funeral Home