Mary Lou Retton Grateful for Recovery from Rare Pneumonia, Focuses on Family

Mary Lou Retton, the renowned gymnast and American icon, is currently recuperating at home with her family after a recent hospitalization for a rare form of pneumonia. In an Instagram post, Retton expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received from around the world. She acknowledged feeling blessed and stated that she is forever grateful to everyone who has stood her side during this challenging time.

While Retton did not provide specific details about her condition, she did mention that the recovery process would be long and slow. Her daughter, McKenna Kelley, had previously shared news of Retton’s hospitalization and set up a fundraising page to support her mother’s recovery. The generosity of friends, fans, and the online community resulted in over $450,000 in donations.

Retton rose to prominence during the 1984 Summer Olympics, where she won five medals in gymnastics, including the first-ever gold for the United States in the individual all-around competition. Her outstanding achievements led to numerous accolades, including being named Sportswoman of the Year and Amateur Athlete of the Year.

Beyond her career in gymnastics, Retton’s personal life has also made headlines. She met and married Shannon Kelley, a University of Texas quarterback, and they have four daughters together. Unfortunately, Retton and Kelley divorced in 2018.

Throughout her recovery, Retton has requested privacy but expressed her intention to share more about her health issues in the future. She hopes that opening up about her battle, she can provide support and inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

Overall, Retton’s homecoming marks a significant milestone in her journey toward complete recuperation. With the love and support of her family and the global community, she remains steadfast in her positive outlook and determination to overcome this health hurdle.

FAQ

What led to Mary Lou Retton’s hospitalization?

Mary Lou Retton was hospitalized due to a rare form of pneumonia. The specific details of her condition have not been disclosed.

How is Mary Lou Retton’s recovery progressing?

Retton’s recovery is expected to be long and slow. She is currently at home with her family and remains positive about her healing process.

Was there any fundraising for Mary Lou Retton’s recovery?

Yes, Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, set up a fundraising page to support her mother’s recovery. The online community generously donated over $450,000.

What are Mary Lou Retton’s notable achievements?

Retton achieved fame during the 1984 Summer Olympics, where she won five medals in gymnastics, including the first US gold in the individual all-around competition. She was also named Sportswoman of the Year and Amateur Athlete of the Year.

Does Mary Lou Retton plan to share more about her health issues?

Retton has expressed her intention to share more about her health issues in the future. She hopes that her story can inspire and support others facing similar battles.