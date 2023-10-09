Mary Lee Granlund: Remembering a Life of Teaching, Volunteering, and Family

Mary Lee Granlund, a beloved 71-year-old resident of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2023. Born on January 24, 1952, in Superior, WI, Mary was the daughter of Clifford and Vernice Anderson. She graduated from Superior Senior High School in 1970 and went on to earn a degree in Elementary Education from UW-Superior in 1974.

Throughout her career, Mary had a passion for working with children. She served as a 2nd grade teacher and principal at Lakeside Elementary before becoming a 2nd grade teacher at Northwestern Elementary. Her dedication extended beyond the classroom, as she volunteered at various youth programs, including AWANA at Lakeside Baptist Church.

In addition to her love for teaching, Mary enjoyed crafting, particularly creating floral wreaths and arrangements. She was also a talented singer and performed with the quartet ‘Witness in Harmony’ for many special events.

Mary had a deep affinity for sports and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. In her later years, Mary found joy in living in Myrtle Beach. However, her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived her children, Melissa Granlund (Eric Jacobson) and Greg Granlund (Amy Granlund); her grandchildren, Hannah Hedberg (Daniel Gengenbach), Caleb Hedberg (Kailey Davis), Isabelle Hedberg (Vonte Williamson), Trey Carter, and Tyler Granlund; her great-grandchildren, Legend and Luca Williamson; her siblings, Beth Mooney (Mike Mooney), Fred Anderson, Nancy Anderson (Som Sarkar), and Carolyn Anderson (Barry Edwards); her husband of 40 years, Mike Granlund; her best friend, Deb Pagliaro; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mary’s passing leaves a void in the lives of all those who had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 11th at Downs Funeral Home in Superior, WI. Visitation will begin at noon, followed a service at 1:00 p.m.

Mary’s legacy lives on through the positive impact she made as an educator, volunteer, and family member. Her memory will forever be cherished those she touched throughout her remarkable journey.