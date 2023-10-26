Mary Genevieve (Cadigan) Murdoch: A Remarkable Life of Service and Inspiration

Mary Genevieve (Cadigan) Murdoch, a talented and highly educated woman, passed away peacefully in Longview, TX on Saturday, October 14, after a brief illness. Born on January 5, 1939, in Superior, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary Cadigan.

Mary was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and two master’s degrees in counseling. She had a deep commitment to learning and even completed some doctoral work throughout her life.

Throughout her professional career, Mary worked as a dedicated school teacher and compassionate guidance counselor before eventually retiring. Her passion for education and helping others extended beyond her professional life.

In 1974, Mary moved to Longview, TX, where she made her home for the rest of her life. She formed a beautiful partnership with her husband, Ian Murdoch, whom she married on December 16, 1972. Together, they raised a loving daughter named Leticia, affectionately known as “Letty,” and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2022. The strength and love they shared were remarkable.

As a devoted mother and grandmother, Mary found great joy in her role with her four grandchildren: Ian, Duncan, Daisy, and Declan. She cherished every moment spent with them and provided unwavering support and encouragement throughout their lives.

Mary’s dedication to her faith led her to regularly attend St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and actively participated in the women’s Bible Study Fellowship group. She drew inspiration from her faith and found comfort in her community of believers.

While Mary’s professional and personal life were notable, her contributions to society as a volunteer were exceptional. She was known as a “professional volunteer” who dedicated her time and efforts to numerous organizations in Longview. Mary played leadership roles in Women in Longview, Longview Women’s Forum, American Heart Association, 100 Women Who Care, P.E.O. Sorority, The Longview Federated Clubs, The Zonta Club, Salvation Army, Opera East Texas, Longview Race Relations Committee, Longview Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission, and many others. She believed in the transformative power of volunteering and its ability to create positive change in people’s lives.

Mary was celebrated and honored multiple times for her contributions and years of service. In 2011, she was named Longview’s Woman of the Year, and in 2008, she received the Star Over Longview recognition. Her kind heart, infectious smile, and witty charm left a lasting impact on everyone she encountered.

On Friday, November 10th, a rosary service will be held at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Longview, TX, followed a visitation in memory of Mary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Women In Longview Letty Murdoch Jordan Memorial Scholarship Fund, supporting education and empowering future generations.

Mary Genevieve (Cadigan) Murdoch’s legacy is one of service, inspiration, and dedication. Her extraordinary life touched the hearts of those around her, and she will be dearly missed her loving husband, Ian, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and the entire community she served.

