Mary Earps: From Sports Personality of the Year to Commercial Success

Mary Earps, the recipient of the prestigious Sports Personality of the Year award, is utilizing her immense Instagram following to secure lucrative sponsorship deals. Following her recent triumph, the Manchester United goalkeeper has witnessed a surge in popularity, particularly on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

With an astounding 748,000 followers on Instagram and an enviable 1.1 million on TikTok, Earps has become a marketable figure in the world of sports. Studies estimate that she could earn approximately £4,800 per sponsored Instagram post, placing her in the league of influential personalities like Stuart Broad and Rory McIlroy. Her rise to prominence resembles that of well-known female footballers such as Alex Scott, Leah Williamson, and Chloe Kelly, who have successfully transcended the boundaries of their sport.

Professionals in public relations and talent management predict that Earps’ potential earnings could reach multimillion-dollar figures. In addition to sponsorships, she may also explore presenting roles and potentially even reality TV engagements. This not only augurs positively for her personal brand but also solidifies the reputation of the Lionesses as a genuine and scandal-free sporting entity.

Furthermore, the rectification of the Nike kit issue ensures that Earps’ England jerseys are now readily available. With her popularity continuing to soar, the stage is set for a lucrative phase in her career. Her engaged and expanding Instagram audience paves the way for a significant and profitable journey ahead.

Mary Earps’ success story serves as inspiration to aspiring athletes, demonstrating the power of social media in securing commercial opportunities. As she leverages her fame and online presence to unlock sponsorship deals, she establishes herself as a force to be reckoned with in both the sporting and business arenas.