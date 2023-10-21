Bellflower Football Team Clinches Second Consecutive League Title

The Bellflower Buccaneers football team secured their second consecutive Mid-Cities League title after defeating Lynwood in a 16-10 victory on Friday. This achievement marks the first time since 1981 and 1982 that Bellflower has won back-to-back league titles.

Coach Jason Miller emphasized the professionalism of his team, stating that they approached the game with a business mindset and focused on taking care of business going into theire week. Marvin Williams played a crucial role in Bellflower’s success, rushing for 193 yards on 25 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Williams also contributed defensively with an interception, while Kamarion Flores had two interceptions of his own.

Despite a turnover leading to an early advantage for Lynwood, Bellflower managed to pull ahead in the second quarter. Williams’ touchdown and successful 2-point conversion extended Bellflower’s lead to 8-3. Williams continued to shine, rushing for over 55 yards and adding another touchdown to give Bellflower a 16-3 lead in the first half.

Lynwood faced numerous turnovers throughout the game, hindering their momentum. They managed to cut Bellflower’s lead to 16-10 in the fourth quarter with a touchdown Yohann Okanina, but Bellflower recovered an onside kick attempt Lynwood and successfully ran out the clock.

Despite the loss, Lynwood coach DeAndre Pryor felt that his team earned the respect of Bellflower. He acknowledged that many expected Bellflower to easily defeat Lynwood, but his team put up a strong fight and proved themselves on the field.

The Bellflower Buccaneers’ achievement of back-to-back league titles is a testament to their hard work and dedication. They will now head into theire week before preparing for their next challenge.

