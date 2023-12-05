Marvin Humes’ Hilarious Mishap on I’m A Celebrity Gets the Crowds Laughing

Summary: Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! started off with a bang as Marvin Humes, from the popular band JLS, suffered a comical blunder during the Fly On The Wall challenge. Suspended above water, Marvin and his teammate Fred Sirieix attempted to navigate a sticky surface dressed as flies. However, things didn’t go quite as planned, and Marvin took a plunge into the water, leaving the hosts and viewers in fits of laughter.

In the previous episode, Fred had successfully completed the Celebrity Distressing Rooms trial, earning seven out of nine stars. But Marvin had been eagerly waiting for his turn, and his wish was finally granted with the Fly On The Wall challenge. Unfortunately, the teaser clip revealed Marvin’s unexpected fall, leaving him soaked in water.

Fred, on the other hand, has been stirring up controversy in the camp. He recently sparked a heated debate with fellow contestant Nella Rose over his negative comments about her age. Additionally, Fred clashed with Josie Gibson, the camp chef, over her cooking methods. This led to Josie questioning if they were living in a “camp or a dictatorship.”

Despite the tensions within the camp, the mishap during the challenge provided a light-hearted moment for both the contestants and the viewers. The comedic timing of Marvin’s fall had hosts Ant and Dec in stitches, who replayed the moment in slow motion for everyone’s amusement.

The I’m A Celebrity adventure continues, keeping audiences entertained with more trials, challenges, and surprising moments that will surely have us all on the edge of our seats. Don’t miss out on the jungle drama, airing nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.